Park City works to combat drug abuse and spread awareness of life-saving naloxone

PARK CITY, Utah — No matter what city you’re in, there’s always more beneath the surface — including drug use.

“Sometimes we pretend in communities, like ours in Park City, that nothing is wrong, and under the surface, a lot of times, there are definitely underlying issues,” said Park City Councilwoman Tana Toly.

Park City is working toward declaring June 6 "National Naloxone Awareness Day," with the purpose to provide education and reduce stigmas.

“These are the types of things that stick with us as officers, because we are human beings,” said Lt. Danielle Snelson with the Park City Police Department.

Toly said the topic hits close to home.

“I have had it touch multiple people in my family, including my brother and my ex-husband,” she said. "Our drug court system in Park City has been revolutionary in helping my brother recover.”

Snelson experiences these instances firsthand and said the city is a work in progress.

“I feel that Park City has been the same over the last couple of years. Our numbers haven't gone up too much. In fact, I think the last couple of years, they've gone slightly down,” she said.

However, she said any number is too high.

Snelson emphasized that youth can be impacted, especially with social media, and parents should monitor it closely.

“They want to fit in, they want something to post so that they get the likes,” she said.

Snelson said there can be warning signs.

“Are they disengaged? Are they being more reclusive than normal?” she said. “Do you notice, maybe bloodshot eyes, or they're lethargic?”

Other resources in Park City include a drug court system in place that helps rehabilitate residents, as well as free naloxone boxes given out by Summit County.

“Drug and alcohol abuse touch everyone's lives. It doesn't matter where you live or how much money you have. It affects all of us,” Toly said.

Officials said it’s important for everyone to do their part, so no family has to receive that devastating phone call.

“The last thing we want to have to do is respond to one of these calls and have to tell family members that their loved one has died because of something that could have been prevented,” Snelson said.

The City is partnering with a national organization called Victoria’s Voice on the initiative. For more information, visit victoriasvoice.foundation.