Pedestrian struck outside of Park City High School

PARK CITY, Utah — Officials with Park City School District have confirmed to FOX 13 News that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in front of Park City High School early Thursday morning.

The district wrote on its website, "This morning, an individual was involved in a vehicle-pedestrian accident in front of Park City High School. Multiple high school students witnessed the incident, and we recognize the emotional impact this may have on them, as well as our broader school community."

While the victim in the incident wasn't a student the district but they say they will be offering support services for students that did witness the accident happen.

Following the collision, traffic slowed on Kearns Boulevard, and the district says it does not anticipate the traffic moving soon as first responders are still on the scene.

FOX 13 News has reached out to police to find out more information on what happened. We will update this article when we learn more information.