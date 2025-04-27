Person of interest named in South Salt Lake homicide

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A person of interest has been identified in connection to a homicide in South Salt Lake this week.

Police are looking for 21-year-old Salman Ahmed. They say he was involved in the death of a person on Saturday night near 2500 South 400 East.

Ahmed is approximately 5’9” and 140 lbs, with black hair styled in short dreadlocks, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Ahmed's whereabouts is asked to contact the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case number LK2025-12636.