Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Person of interest named in South Salt Lake homicide

Salman Ahmed
South Salt Lake Police Department
Salman Ahmed
Posted
and last updated

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A person of interest has been identified in connection to a homicide in South Salt Lake this week.

Police are looking for 21-year-old Salman Ahmed. They say he was involved in the death of a person on Saturday night near 2500 South 400 East.

Ahmed is approximately 5’9” and 140 lbs, with black hair styled in short dreadlocks, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Ahmed's whereabouts is asked to contact the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case number LK2025-12636.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere