Person using a wheelchair struck by truck in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police say they are investigating a crash between a truck and a person using a wheelchair near 400 South and Redwood Road in the city.

Police tell FOX 13 News that the crash happened at 6:27 a.m. Tuesday morning. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Police say they want to remind drivers to be extra cautious and attentive while driving today due to the weather. They add to ensure that your lights are on and working properly.

FOX 13 News is in contact with police and will update you when we learn more information.