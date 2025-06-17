Plane flips while attempting to land in Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah — The pilot who was flying a plane that flipped while landing at the Heber City Airport only suffered minor injuries. The crash happened at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to the Heber City Police Department, they were first told about the crash at the airport just before 11:00 a.m. The initial caller informed first responders that the small plane had flipped onto its top during a landing attempt.

Watch: Crews flip plane back on its wheels following failed landing

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they found the pilot outside of the aircraft alert and walking. The pilot was the only person in the plane and only suffered minor cuts and abrasions.

According to the pilot, the crash happened during a practice session involving grass landings. The pilot says during one attempt, the craft overturned and came to a rest upside down.