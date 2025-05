SANDY, Utah — Police are asking the public to help find a missing Sandy man who is at risk.

Paul Jensen, a 30-year-old, was last seen around 1:00 a.m. in the Historic Sandy area wearing a bleached denim vest, black shirt, and green pants.

Anyone with information on Paul's whereabouts is asked to call Sandy Police at 801-799-3000 and reference case number Sy25-23329.

