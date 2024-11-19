Police looking for missing South Salt Lake girl

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old in the Salt Lake area who is considered endangered.

South Salt Lake Police said Serenity Slusser ran away from Evergreen Junior High in Millcreek Monday at 1:17 p.m. She was wearing a black hoodie, white pajama bottoms, black "slides" (sandals) and socks.

She is 5’3”, 185 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she is considered endangered due to her age.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call SSLPD at 801-840-4000 and refer to case number LK2024-40166.