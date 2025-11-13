Police make arrest after mother recognizes daughter in FOX 13 News report

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — One of the suspects connected to the theft of dozens of guns and vehicles in a Davis County crime spree has been arrested after a mother recognized her daughter in a FOX 13 News story.

Macaila Jaye Jenkins, 25, was arrested for two counts of burglary, criminal mischief and two counts of theft valued from $1,500 to $4,999.

After a string of thefts and burglaries of storage units across Davis County, which included 30 stolen firearms, nearly 60 stolen vehicles, and an estimated 300+ vehicle break-ins, officials released still images and surveillance footage to the media for help identifying the suspects.

Davis County deputies: 30 guns, nearly 60 vehicles stolen amid property crime spike

On November 5, Jenkins' mother told detectives that she recognized the suspects as her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend while watching the FOX 13 News. According to her mother, Macaila's boyfriend had a history of drug abuse and criminal behavior.

Officers originally received no answer when investigating the home where Jenkins' mother said her daughter was living, but made contact with Macaila's father, a co-tenant, who also confirmed his daughter's identity as one of the suspects.

After obtaining a search warrant, several items were seized, including clothing worn by Jenkins on the night of the burglary.

On Tuesday, detectives returned to the address and detained Jenkins, who later confirmed her involvement with the burglaries and stolen items.