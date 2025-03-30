Police: Provo man arrested for stripping naked in public park, restaurant

PROVO, Utah — A man was arrested Saturday after multiple witnesses reported that he was causing a disturbance while completely naked in a public setting.

Provo Police said they received a report of a man who was naked in a restaurant, and the witnesses said he was "aggressively" flexing his muscles and following people around.

Officers responded and took 24-year-old Ralph Laurent into custody. He was in the middle of State Street and still fully nude when they arrived and arrested him.

Police learned that there were more than a dozen witnesses to Laurent's "lewdness." These included a father and his two children, who said they saw him take his clothes off in the nearby Bicentennial Park. One person said Laurent had a gun, but that was not confirmed and not included in the charges he's facing.

He was booked into the Utah County Jail, where he faces charges of disorderly conduct, lewdness, and two counts of lewdness in the presence of a child. His bail was set at $5,000.