Police searching for missing 18-year-old in Salt Lake area

MILLCREEK, Utah — Unified Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for an 18-year-old who is missing and considered "endangered."

Andrea (also known as Andrew) Mathew was last seen on April 6, leaving St. Mark's Hospital in Millcreek and heading east.

He was last wearing a gray hoodie, black and white checkered pajama pants, and slippers with Spongebob Squarepants and Patrick Star on them.

Mathew is 5'10" and 125 pounds, according to police.

It was not stated why he is considered to be in danger, but UPD said their Special Victims Unit is handling the case.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 801-840-4000 with case number 25-28550, or SVU Specialist Adam Blakeslee at 385-468-9858.