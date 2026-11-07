Police seek suspect following fatal shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say they are looking for a suspect following a deadly shooting in Salt Lake City late Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 500 West 600 South around 10:00 a.m. on reports of a verbal altercation that escalated to a shooting. Once on scene, they found the victim, a 34 year-old man. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The investigation remains in it's early stages, with details about the altercation being limited.

"We actually don't know the relationship between the victim and the and the suspect at this time," says Salt Lake City Police Lt. Kevin Blue. "The people that that gave us the information weren't related in any way to the two parties. They just just merely saw the altercation."

SLCPD believes it to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.