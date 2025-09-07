Police seeking driver who fled after crashing into Garden City home

GARDEN CITY, Utah — Police are asking the public for help in tracking down a driver they say crashed into a Garden City home and then fled the scene early Sunday morning.

In a press release posted to Facebook, the Rich County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 2:00 a.m. when a white Chevrolet pickup, going at a high speed, slid off the road and crashed into a house at 401 North Bear Lake Boulevard.

The crash damaged the front porch of home and a nearby telephone pole. Fortunately, no one was inside the home at the time. The driver left the scene shortly thereafter.

Police say the vehicle sustained significant damage to the front and the driver's side rear panel.

Anyone with any video or information is asked to contact the Rich County Sheriff's Office at 435-793-2285.