Police seeking info on two-alarm construction site fire in Provo

PROVO, Utah — Provo Police are asking the public for help with their investigation into a two-alarm fire that broke out at a construction site early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 3:00 a.m. at 1650 South State Street. Provo Fire and Rescue says the fire engulfed three buildings that were under construction. Only of the frames of the buildings had been built, and there was no fire-protective material in place, allowing the fire to spread quickly. Crews from Springville and Mapleton fire agencies assisted with fire suppression efforts.

The fire prompted Provo Police to close State Street at 1100 South in order to give fire crews space to operate. The road has since been reopened.

The fire also cause nearby buildings to be left without power, with Provo Power reporting that a number of poles were damaged by the flames.

At time of reporting, the estimated time for service to be restored is between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m.

The cause currently remains under investigation. Anyone with any videos, photos, or information about the fire are asked to contact Provo Police at 801-852-6268.