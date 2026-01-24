Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police warn public after drone was seen flying directly overhead medical helicopter

LEHI, Utah — A medical helicopter with a child in need of critical care was halted after a drone was spotted flying directly overhead, according to Lehi police.

In a video shared by the South Jordan Fire Department, a LifeFlight helicopter landed at Primary Children's Hospital at 3:40 p.m. a drone was seen flying directly overhead.

The helicopter was landing to pick up a child in critical care who needed transport to a different facility for further care.

All air operations were ceased until the drone left the area. Drones are not allowed to operate within three-quarters of a mile from a helipad unless approved by the FAA.

