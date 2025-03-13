Popular Utah family vlogger passes away in Salt Lake City following Mexico crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A popular family vlogger who called Salt Lake City home has passed away following a crash in Mexico one week ago. The family of Elise Smith Caffee announced her passing on social media early Thursday morning. She leaves behind her husband and three children.

Elise Smith Caffee ran the travel blog "3 Kids Travel" and stated on her website that "Traveling became our way to connect and bond as a family." She also documented the trips on Instagram.

The family of Elise wrote on social media expressing their heartbreak over her death saying, "She held on so long and fought so hard through impossible circumstances. Everything that could have been done for her was done, and we are so grateful she made it home to say goodbye to her family before leaving us."

According to the family, Elise and her husband Dan were in Mexico for a wedding on March 6 when they were involved in a 10+ car pileup on a freeway in Cancun. The family says a truck filled with hot asphalt hit them, flipping the car, and trapped Elise underneath.

The family says that Elise suffered burns from the crash and was transferred to the University of Utah's burn unit for further treatment. The driver of the vehicle, who was only named as Luis due to privacy concerns for the family, died at the scene of the crash.

"Elise was only 45, but she packed more life into those years than most do in a lifetime," family members wrote on social media. "She was pure energy—intense workouts, epic travel with Dan Caffee (@dcaff), endless adventures with her three beautiful daughters, and a laugh that made you love her instantly. I will miss her laugh so much."

The family says that funeral details for Elise haven't been finalized yet but they expect to be able to share them soon. In the meantime, they are asking for people who knew her to email their memories to messagesforelise@gmail.com.

There is also a GoFundMe active for the family of the driver of the vehicle Elisa and Dan were in. They say that money donated to the fund will go to supporting Luis' family as he leaves behind a wife and three children. As of Thursday morning, the fund has raised $53,000 of its $60,000 goal.