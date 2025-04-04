Portion of State Street closed due to barricaded individual in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — A portion of State Street in Midvale is currently closed due to ongoing police activity. The closure runs from 7200 South to 7500 South.

Unified Police Department first alerted the public to the closure at around 6:00 a.m.. Police tell FOX 13 News that the incident started with a traffic stop when the vehicle fled. Now, the individual is barricaded inside a dump truck.

Unified police say at least one shot has been fired in the incident. What led to the initial stop isn't clear.

Police have been going door to door to residents in the area asking them to shelter in place.

