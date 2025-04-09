Pothole Palooza aims to smooth over Salt Lake City streets

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is on a mission to make its streets less bumpy and headache-inducing for drivers. Over the next week, it will be all hands on deck for crews to fill potholes on roads across the city.

In its third year, the week-long Pothole Palooza is the city's campaign in which

all resources are put towards repairs.

At the event announcement event on Wednesday, Mayor Erin Mendenhall shared how it feels like spring is officially here.

“The trees are blooming, the leaves started to hatch this week and the potholes are filling,” said Mendenhall.

Because of the freeze-thaw cycle during the winter months, potholes constantly pop up throughout Salt Lake City.

“It does give people anxiety so … you don’t know what it’s going to be day-to-day because you just have potholes all over the place,” said resident Matt Bonham.

How you can help address potholes in SLC during 'Pothole Palooza':

Street crews will be out checking nearly 2,000 lane miles for potholes over the next week.

“1,905 lane miles in Salt Lake City, and every mile matters because we have residents, visitors and businesses that use all of them,” the mayor explained.

The city said Pothole Palooza is an effort to ensure safer streets for everyone.

“It’s for the residents' safety, car damage ... we don’t want claims coming into our administration saying that they’ve hit a pothole with damage,” said David Anderson, district supervisor for Salt Lake City Streets.

Bonham has worked in the city for more than two decades and is well familiar with road flaws.

“You’ve just got to be constant watching where you are in the road because if you hit one of those, you’re basically out,” he said.

City street crews aren’t the only ones busy with repairs; Alpine Foreign Car Repair in Salt Lake has been busy fixing up vehicles that have been unable to avoid the dastardly obstacles on the road.

“People hit these large potholes that we have here in the state of Utah and end up bending control arms, throws the alignment off,” said Bonham.

Anyone looking to report a pothole that may have been overlooked by crews can CLICK HERE to report one... or many.