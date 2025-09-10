Power outage causes 2 hour delay for Uintah School District schools

NAPLES, Utah — Schools within the Uintah School District will start two hours late on Wednesday morning due to a power outage that impacted campuses.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, up to 6,708 customers in the Naples area were dealing with the outage. The outage was planned, and power has been restored to most of the area, but the school delay is still in place.

Due to the outage, district buses will pick up students two hours later than their normal pickup time. Additionally, there will be no morning session for students attending Central Cove Early Learning Center.