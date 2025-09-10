Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Power outage causes 2 hour delay for Uintah School District schools

Power outage causes 2 hour delay for Uintah School District schools
Posted
and last updated

NAPLES, Utah — Schools within the Uintah School District will start two hours late on Wednesday morning due to a power outage that impacted campuses.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, up to 6,708 customers in the Naples area were dealing with the outage. The outage was planned, and power has been restored to most of the area, but the school delay is still in place.

Due to the outage, district buses will pick up students two hours later than their normal pickup time. Additionally, there will be no morning session for students attending Central Cove Early Learning Center.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere