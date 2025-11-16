Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Power outages impacting 6,000+ in Salt Lake Valley, Ogden area

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Thousands of Utahns are without power Sunday afternoon.

Rocky Mountain Power is reporting approximately 3,550 customers experiencing outages in or near West Valley City, Taylorsville, and on the west side of Salt Lake City. They're investigating the cause and have estimated that power will be restored by 9:30 p.m.

There is another sizable outage in the Ogden area, impacting about 2,500 customers. RMP said this outage may last until 1 a.m.

Find the latest updates at rockymountainpower.net.

These outages are coming as rain sweeps across the Wasatch Front, but it's not yet known if the outages are weather-related.

