Pregnant woman killed in multiple vehicle crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol says a pregnant woman is dead and a shooting suspect is in custody following a multiple-vehicle collision in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night.

According to troopers, at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday they were called for the multiple-vehicle collision at the intersection of 8000 West and State Route 201. When they arrived on the scene they were cautioned about a driver of one vehicle, a Toyota Sequoia, that was the suspect of a shooting that happened prior to the collision.

The driver that troopers were cautioned about had fled the scene. A county-wide man-hunt was active until the suspect was apprehended at 10:52 p.m. The suspect's name has not been released and officials haven't confirmed which shooting they were connected to.

Another driver, who was pregnant, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. She would later die at the hospital. Their name hasn't been released.

All other drivers involved in the collision had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Officials say the State Bureau of Investigation is helping investigate the collision while the West Valley City Police Department is handling the shooting investigation.