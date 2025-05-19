Prepare for booms; Utah National Guard holding live-fire training this week

LEHI, Utah — People in northern Utah can prepare to hear noise this week as the Utah National Guard undergoes live-fire artillery training at Camp Williams. Residents in Bluffdale, Riverton, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs, and Lehi are also in the range where the training could be heard.

Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 640th Regiment Regional Training Institute will be shooting live rounds from M109A6 Paladin howitzers and M119 howitzers as part of the training and certification. According to the Utah National Guard, the training is critical to maintain individual and unit readiness.

Officials say they work diligently to balance their training requirements with the impact they have on the populations surrounding training areas.

The training is running from May 19 through May 22. Artillery fire will happen sporadically throughout the day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.