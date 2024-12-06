Private elementary school teacher charged with rape of teenagers

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A teacher at a local Montessori school was arrested and charged last week with multiple counts of rape after she allegedly had sexual relations with multiple teenagers.

Court documents say 44-year-old Jessica Dawn Triptow was known to attend parties at a home in South Jordan, where she provided alcohol and "illegal substances" to the teenagers in attendance.

One teenager said Triptow had intercourse and other sexual activity with him and other juvenile males. He said she would often flirt with the teens at the parties, and then was "bound to get drunk" and sleep with one of them.

The Dancing Moose Montessori School confirmed to FOX 13 News that Triptow was a "Child Success Specialist" at their Lehi campus. The executive director pointed out that the school only enrolls children in preschool through 2nd grade, and they said none of the victims were former students.

School administrators said they were told of Triptow's charges by Childcare Licensing, and she was immediately placed on leave pending the investigation.

Triptow was charged with two first-degree felony counts of rape, one count each of forcible sodomy, forcible sexual abuse, unlawful sexual contact, child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and four counts of selling, offering or furnishing alcohol to a minor. She is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.