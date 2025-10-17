Probation officer accused of soliciting inappropriate videos, pictures from woman in custody

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A probation officer with the Utah Department of Corrections was arrested and accused of soliciting sexually explicit conduct from a woman in custody under his supervision.

William Quinn Stickney, 37, was arrested Thursday on six counts of soliciting sexually explicit conduct from a person in custody and one count of official misconduct.

Stickney, who was booked into the Utah County Jail, was recently assigned to the Provo Adult Probation and Parole office.

The victim told detectives that she was in a relationship with her probation officer, and showed text messages on her phone between her and Stickney.

“I could get in trouble for giving you my personal, but I need you to talk to me. We can say and do whatever on this one,” read one message from Stickney.

The court document alleges Stickney continued soliciting and continuing sexually explicit conversations with the victim on his personal phone.

Stickney admitted to messaging the victim, stating that she was a fugitive and that he was attempting to get her back into custody. He later admitted to developing feelings towards the victim, with the detective finding deleted messages indicating an intimate relationship.

He is currently on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.