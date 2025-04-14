Provo Airport expansion project aims to meet growing travel demands in Utah Valley

PROVO, Utah — As we move into the summer travel season, many travelers are bracing for congested roads and packed airports. For Utah County residents, however, the Provo Airport offers a convenient alternative that's set to expand significantly.

The airport currently operates at full capacity with four gates, but a three-year construction project is underway that will add six more gates to accommodate the growing demand.

"We know we're building for the future," said Brian Torgersen, Provo Airport Director.

Many local residents appreciate the convenience the airport already provides.

"You can get out here in 20 minutes from most places in Utah Valley," said Jeri Allbee, an Orem resident. "It's just so convenient to everybody in Utah Valley."

The expansion has generated excitement among travelers who see potential benefits.

"They can get people in and out of the airport faster and probably hopefully get more airlines," Allbee added.

Michelle Hampton, who was flying out of Provo Airport on Monday, shared similar enthusiasm: "Just think expansion is importantly and more jobs right and you know why not, more airlines and yeah it's fantastic."

However, not all Provo residents welcome the growth. Some express concerns about the environmental and quality-of-life impacts.

"It means more air traffic over our small, small town valley. More noise, more solution," said Susan Quebbeman, a Provo resident.

Jeff Turley, another Provo resident, added: "Also worry about the inconveniences of increased traffic."

Despite these concerns, many see the expansion as beneficial for the region. Roger Lingard, a BYU student, noted that "being able to have more opportunities to go and visit family across the United States is a great opportunity to have."

According to Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, the expanded airport will provide greater convenience for the entire region.

