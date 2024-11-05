Watch Now
Provo polling location busy with long line of voters ready to cast their ballots

PROVO, Utah — The polls have been open for just a few hours but it has already been a busy morning of in-person voting in Utah County.

FOX 13's Scott McKane has been out at the Provo polling location since they opened at 7:00 a.m. with already several dozen people in line to cast their ballots.

County Clerk Aaron Davidson tells FOX 13 that a "robust" number of folks in Utah County chose to use their mail-in ballot or vote early. This location in Provo was also open this past Saturday and Davidson says that 1,000 people cast their ballots that day.

The polls remain open until 8:00 p.m. but poll workers likely won't be leaving until 11:00 p.m. or midnight. They ask that people standing in line and may be frustrated think of those volunteering for the entire day to make sure your vote is counted.

