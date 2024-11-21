Provo River Delta finally opens, saving a rare fish species and bringing recreation to all

PROVO, Utah — A restoration project four years in the making has finally opened to the public, with the Provo River Delta saving a rare fish and bringing new recreation opportunities to everyone.

“It's really nice to be out and about, and instead of just being kind of holed up inside,” said Orem resident Diego Malit.

Malit and his dad were out in their canoe hunting waterfowl on Thursday morning.

“We like it a lot. It's really good access for us," he said. "It's super close to home, and it's easy to paddle around. We've walked out a couple times and started using the canoe recently, and it's been really nice.”

Multiple agencies came together to dig new paths and ponds for the river in the area that used to be part of Utah Lake until a dike was built in the late 1920s.

“We've really created this dynamic interface, where, as the lake comes up, it will inundate the delta, and then as river flows increase, they'll bring sediment and more things down here," explained Michael Mills, Director of the Utah Reclamation, Mitigation and Conservation Commission.

Mills added that the main purpose of the project was to recover a threatened fish species that only occurs naturally in Utah and nowhere else in the world.

“This is the type of project that will help June sucker to survive on their own and really move to a place where they can be completely removed from protection under the Endangered Species Act,” he said.

The Provo River Delta isn’t just a place to go fishing and hunting. There are miles of paved trails with interpretive signs for anyone who wants to explore the area on foot.

“I am in love with the reflection of the mountains on the delta. It's like my favorite site, and it feels just so peaceful and welcoming," said Provo resident Heidi Cuevas. "It's wonderful.”

There is now a loop that connects the south shore of the delta to Utah Lake and the Provo River.

“It has the reputation, and you hear the negative stories. But this would be an opportunity for people to get down and actually see it for themselves,” Mills said.

The project was supported by a $10 million investment from the bipartisan infrastructure law. Mills hopes it will put Utah Lake in a new light.

“The type of restoration work we've done here really kind of unlocks the possibilities of what a previously neglected area with a bad reputation could be turned into," he said. "We're not stuck with that legacy.”