Provo roads closed down following mudslide caused by burn scar

PROVO, Utah — Several roads in Provo are closed following a mudslide during a microburst on Thursday afternoon. City officials say rain in the Buckley Draw Fire burn scar area caused the mudslide.

The majority of damage from the mudslide is along Nevada Avenue and Slate Canyon Drive. Crews say that debris flow channels were able to protect homes in the area, but a significant amount of mud reached the church at the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Slate Canyon Drive.

Currently, Slate Canyon is closed at Nevada Avenue, and part of Nevada Avenue is also closed while cleanup is underway. There is a detour at 1320 South Slate Canyon.

Provo City Government

While crews are continuing their work to clean up the area, the general public is asked to avoid the area surrounding Slate Canyon and Nevada Avenue.

For parents attempting to get their kids to school at Spring Creek Elementary, officials say they can use California Avenue to reach the school.