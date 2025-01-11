Public asked in survey how they feel about Cottonwood Canyon's traction law

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — After giving out 10,000 more tire compliance stickers than last season, the Utah Department of Transportation officials like John Gleason want feedback on if the canyons feel safer.

“It’s critical. Without enforcement, you don’t really have any teeth to the traction law," said Gleason.

To sharpen those teeth, this year, the state added funding to post Sandy and Cottonwood Heights police at the mouth of the canyons to do those tire checks.

There's a survey on their website available through Sunday.

For visitors like Eric Nelson and John Pikus, who have visited the canyons nearly every day, they have seen the worst when it comes to winter weather preparedness.

“We went backcountry skiing on Cardiff Fork, which is exciting because it’s been closed," said Nelson. “The mouth of the canyon is pretty telling of what you’re gonna encounter for the rest of the day.”

For Cottonwood Heights resident John Pikus, he's seen his fair share of headaches himself.

“Last February I was parked at the Butler Trailhead…and my car was at the trailhead and it got hit by a driver that didn’t have proper tires," said Pikus.

The inspection process itself is short according to Cottonwood Heights officer Gary Young.

“All the officers have to do is see the sticker, they know this car is good to go, and they’ll go up (the canyon). It’s a very short inspection," he said.