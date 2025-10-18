Public library faces defunding ahead of Cache County council vote for next year's budget

LOGAN, Utah — A public resource in Cache County might be closing next year if the council votes to defund it. Residents who heard about what could happen to their library have been vocal about trying to save it.

"I got told, just about a week ago, that we were, that it was being proposed that we were losing all our funding,” said Brynnan Sainsbury, the Cache County library director.

She added that Cache County Executive George Daines is recommended that the library is defunded in next year’s budget. FOX13 News reached out to him for comment, but did not hear back.

At Tuesday's council meeting, Daines said he believes in the value of libraries, but feels like some county residents are paying for two libraries — the ones in their city, and the county, and is trying to reduce the “double taxation.”

He added that he is also working to reduce the county's $7 million deficit, and is looking at areas to trim. Sainsbury said their annual budget is around $250,000 for operating costs and their 4 staff members.

"The library, I keep saying, it’s doing the best it’s ever been, thats what it feels like. We're seeing increases in people getting library cards and using online services especially, people coming in, it’s still very high,” added Sainsbury.

She explained that the library is more than books – a place for free programing and for people to use the internet as well.

“If you don’t have internet at home, if you can’t afford it, so where are you going to do your work, where are you going to look for a job,” said Sainsbury. "There are like 30,000 residents who do not live in a city with a city library, so there is no option for free library services if this closes."

Daines said people who rely on the county library, can go to any of the city libraries and pay a fee to use their services.

But, this has not saw well with many residents. From making posters to writing to their council members, residents have been voicing their opinions to keep the library open.

Sainsbury hopes that community support continues.

"There’s people in Logan who will never use this library, they don’t need to, they have a brand new beautiful building, but they are still fighting to save this library because they want this resource for other people,” added Sainsbury.

The Cache County council is expected to vote on the budget for next year at their meeting on October 28.