Public Safety Alert issued after insurance broker accused of raping elderly client

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Public Safety Alert has been issued by the West Jordan Police Department after an insurance broker was arrested and charged with raping one of his clients.

Specializing in Medicare and family insurance plans, John Kay Miller, 60, worked with the woman before the alleged incident late last month.

Over concerns that the incident was not isolated, police are asking other possible victims of Miller to come forward and report what may have occurred.

"It is understood that Mr. Miller has had access to our vulnerable adult population due to his work with them. It is also a concern that Mr. Miller is known to work throughout Utah and possibly surrounding states," police wrote on the alert.

According to court documents, Miller had asked his 72-year-old client on a date after serving as her Medicare insurance agent for two-and-a-half years. After picking up the woman from her home, Miller is accused of driving her to a remote area in Tooele County and attempting to have sexual intercourse with her.

During the incident, the woman tried to fight off Miller as he allegedly pulled her across the front seat of his truck before he performed involuntary intercourse while laughing, the report said.

"The victim described herself as trying to crawl away from the suspect and grunting in pain. The suspect pulled the victims' head back by pulling her hair. The suspect used his hand to cover the victims' mouth and nose telling her not to make noise," the report added.

After the alleged assault, Miller drove the woman back to her West Jordan home, telling her "what kind of slut she is." When the two entered her apartment, the document said Miller removed his clothes and assaulted the woman again.

During an interview with police, Miller denied assaulting the woman in his vehicle, but admitted to forcibly having sex with her inside her home.

Miller has been charged on multiple counts, including three counts of rape and one count of object rape.