Quarterback rivals in title game, united by faith and friendship

SALT LAKE CITY — A rivalry game, with a State Championship on the line, but for Kepa Niumeitolu and Helaman Casuga, they put the battle aside for what matters most to them.

"I'm here because of Him, because of my Heavenly Father, he put me in this position, gave me the talents that I have and ability to work hard and it's also fun to have a great competitor next to me," said Casuga.

"I've had so many things happen in my life where I've seen His light, so it's really changed my view on a lot of things," added Niumeitolu.

"Being able to talk about each other's weeks, how we felt about our game or how we feel about the next team that we are playing, it's always nice to just have that friendly relationship off the field," said Casuga.

"I've got the best seat in the house because I see who they really are," said their Bishop, Stefano Taukafa, "the great thing is they leave everything aside, it's great to see that transition happen, it's really rare for teenagers to have that maturity of understanding that there's a time and place for things."

The two starting quarterbacks have known each other since they were in seventh grade, but it wasn't until recently that they became close friends.

"Being able to come to the Ward and really get to know each other was pretty big, pretty cool too, you get to see the competitive side of each other, but now getting to know each other's families, the back side of football and behind the scenes, it's pretty special," said Casuga.

"I've seen him grown in ways that he may not know, we've never brought the rivalry to our relationship, we talk about other things," added Niumeitolu.

Casuga continued, "I think we both do a good job at just clocking out. The rivalry and feel for this game is a little different, but we just try to keep it the same."

On Thursday, Lone Peak faces Corner Canyon for the 6A State Championship, with both boys under center. The Chargers look to repeat, while the Knights battle to win a title for the first time since 2021.

"Just for us to be here at this point, means a lot to me and the boys" said Niumeitolu.

Casuga added, "It's a blessing to compete for another ring, I think everyone's just going to miss high school football, I'm already starting to miss it, to be honest, I want everyone to play their best game and whoever wins, wins."

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. Thursday in Rice-Eccles Stadium, as Lone Peak and Corner Canyon compete for the 6A crown.