Rain or snow, Salt Lake City mailman has delivered for 30 years

SALT LAKE CITY — With snow coming down on Scenic Dr. in Salt Lake City, we asked USPS letter carrier Gene Gonzales to recite the unofficial letter carrier slogan.

“Rain, snow, sleet or shine, we’ll get it done,” he said.

It’s no surprise Gonzales knew the slogan. He’s in his 30-year-anniversary as a letter carrier.

And while the snow can slow him down a bit as he walks his route, he embraces working in the snow.

“I am well prepared, dress for it,” said Gonzales. “I am warm right now, and I am comfortable. You can always stay warm, but you can’t always keep cool in the summer.”

Now in his fifteenth year on the same route, his customers know how Gonzales doesn’t even blink when the weather gets cold.

“I tease him, he dressed for you folks,” said Scenic Dr. resident, Bob Dolan. “He’s been known to spend the entire winter in a pair of shorts. It’s really amazing and he pulls up his socks, his knee socks, and just goes and gets it every day.”

He makes more than 380 deliveries on a given day while walking a 7-mile route.

And this time of year, Gonzales's beard comes in handy as he feels like he gets to play the role of Santa

“Especially when I see a delivery gift that a little kid, a child may receive at Christmas time, that I see what it may be that person is gonna receive at Christmas time. I know they’re gonna be happy that Christmas morning,” said Gonzales.