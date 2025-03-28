RECOGNIZE ME? Police are looking for man who stole a purse at Cafe Rio

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole a purse while in Cafe Rio Thursday evening.

FOX 13 News Courtesy South Jordan Public Safety

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not known at this time but, in a statement released by South Jordan Public Safety officials, they would like to question him about it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Allred at 801-840-4000 and reference case number SJ25-7591.

