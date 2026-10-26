SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking motorists to avoid a Redwood Road intersection after a crash Monday morning caused by a red light runner.

Police tell Fox 13 Utah that a driver was headed south on Redwood Road when they ran a red light at the intersection of 1700 S, striking another vehicle.

The driver who ran the red light spun out and struck an adult male bicyclist.

Paramedics transported the cyclist to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Red light runner causes crash, injuring bicyclist on Redwood Road

Police say the intersection will be closed in both directions through early Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story and may be updated.