Redwood Swap Meet vendors unsure about future as redevelopment looms

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — After decades of selling products and supporting families at the Redwood Swap Meet, things are about to change.

"It’s devastating. It's part of the community, its part of the history here,” said Angela Edge, who has been coming to the Swap Meet for her whole life.

"My dad brought us; he's passed now. But I brought my kids, we brought my grandkids now," she said

She said the Redwood Swap Meet has made it possible for her to buy things for her 10 kids.

"This is where we buy the shoes, this is where we buy the clothes. Economically, this is what we do," she said.

On Tuesday night, the West Valley City Council voted to rezone the Redwood Drive-in Movie Theatre, which is where the swap meet is hosted, from commercial to residential land. Edge Homes is the developer that wants to turn the area into 40 condos and 244 townhomes.

"We wanted it to stay commercial so that we could purchase it as a commercial land, and keep the Redwood Drive-in and Swap Meet,” said Cristian Gutierrez Carbajal, one of the organizers pushing against the rezone.

Through the summer, this community hosted rallies, signed petitions, attended public meetings and spread the word to try to save their swap meet.

Edge Homes told FOX 13 News that the swap meet will likely stay open until the end of 2024.

Hundreds of vendors rely on the swap meet to make a living. Many of them don’t know where to go next.

"I am asking right now: Is there a place in here? Where they can find for us? Because we are willing to move. We just need help,” said Maya Dominguez, one of the vendors.

"It’s a place where people can come together and essentially reach a goal, thrive together towards the American dream, and it's beautiful to see just the wide range of generations coming together to push a movement forward,” added Jessy Fernandez, another vendor.

They hope to keep doing everything they can to continue the swap meet — even if it means finding a new home.