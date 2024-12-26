Representative Kera Birkeland resigns, citing family, other commitments

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah District 4 Representative Kera Birkeland announced her resignation on Thursday, effective January 10. She cited the need to focus more on family and professional commitments.

The effective resignation will be days before the general legislative session, beginning January 21. Birkeland's District 4 seat includes represented constituents in Daggett, Duchesne, Morgan, Rich and Summit counties.

"My family and professional commitments have increasingly required my attention away from home, a trend I anticipate will persist for the next year or two. This choice was not made lightly; it has weighed heavily on my mind for some time, partly because I feel that my work here is far from complete. Nevertheless, the present circumstances demand that I focus on other significant responsibilities," read Birkeland's statement in part.

She also stated hoping the successor will continue promoting legislative commitment to District 4's values; "focusing on tax relief, government accountability, election integrity, protecting our seniors, addressing unfair co-pay accumulators, combating human trafficking, and upholding the common sense and values that define Utah."

Representative Kera Birkeland was also behind the legislative proposal to legalize the lottery in Utah, based off research that found Utahns had spent as much as $200 million a year on lottery tickets in other states.

"When I talk to my constituents and they cannot afford to stay in their homes, our property taxes are just getting out of control," Rep. Birkeland said. "We have revenue that’s being spent by Utahns that could benefit. What moral high ground are we standing on when we say that's not government's role?"