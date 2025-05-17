Residents concerned after several homes were broken into on Mother's Day

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — This Mother’s Day was marred by a series of break-ins for neighbors in American Fork and Pleasant Grove.

Several homeowners took to Facebook to share their concern and their tips helped police track down the woman they believe to be responsible. But even after an arrest was made, neighbors are still nervous.

Sundays are often a day for relaxation - Brooke Hutchings certainly thought that her Mother’s Day was.

“I had returned home from Vernal after being gone for the weekend,” said Hutchings. “Came upstairs, started to unpack, laid down for a nap.”

That is, until she learned on Monday of burglaries in the neighborhood. After reviewing her Ring camera, she saw a woman run up to her front door around 3:28 PM Sunday.

Two minutes later, while Hutchings was upstairs, the woman found a way in through her unlocked side door.

The woman’s seen on camera searching her fridge and cabinets, cutting up hot dogs and feeding Hutchings’ dogs - then leaves with nothing.

“It’s just weird,” Hutchings said. “She didn’t take the medicine out of the cupboard. She didn’t take the knife. My purse was on the table.”

“Was she scoping out the neighborhood for someone to come back?” she wondered.

What her neighbors, Adam and Amanda Nielsen, pieced together shows it was a possibility.

“We pretty much have her on camera from the moment she enters the neighborhood until she leaves,” said Adam.

Stringing together all the surveillance video he could, Adam made a timeline that showed her move through the neighborhood in just 30 minutes - 15 of those were in their home.

“We just watched her walk all the way through our house,” said Amanda Nielsen. “We then see her downstairs opening our children’s bedroom doors”

They gathered the unsettling evidence and helped American Fork police arrest 48-year-old Roxanne Cagle of Elk Ridge on Thursday.

Court documents show Cagle has numerous past burglary charges and she’s been convicted three times: in 2007, in 2012, and in 2018.

Yet officers tell me she’s out on bond just a day later.

“Last night I slept good, but I won’t tonight,” said Hutchings.

Police say the incidents are ‘absolutely alarming,’ and note they can pursue enhanced charges given Cagle’s history. These neighbors hope the threat is gone, but they’ll be keeping their guard up and their doors locked.

“Unfortunately, we have to lock ourselves in our homes now,” Hutchings said. “That’s what I didn’t do that day - to check all the doors. Everything else was locked except one door, and she found it.”

Cagle currently faces two counts of burglary in a dwelling in American Fork and an additional burglary charge in Pleasant Grove. Her court date has not yet been set.