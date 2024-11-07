Residents voting in favor of making Ogden Valley a city

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Ballots are still being counted in Weber County, but almost 68% of voters so far favor making Ogden Valley a city, so that measure unofficially passes.

Mark Ferrin spearheaded the effort to try to incorporate Ogden Valley with local control and governance.

"It’s so pretty up here right now, we really hope to be able to keep that rural effect and still welcome the world to the Olympics, and cross country, and make it fun for everybody," said Mark.

The state did a feasibility study which concluded that incorporation would not increase taxes. Enough residents signed the petition, so the question of becoming a city or not was posed to voters. Now, that the measure passes, Ferrin is pleased with the result.

"We see each other at the one grocery store we have and I think it will unite us more than ever before. We're thrilled to have the election be so successful," Ferrin added.

But, the work continues. They plan to contract law enforcement through the county and leverage other services. Voters also decided that the city would have 6 council members and they would represent districts that still need to be drawn. That election is just a year away - November 2025.

"I'll run a candidate's college probably once every other week or so for the next year, give everybody a chance to learn the vocabulary and decide if they want to run,” said Ferrin.

And the county will be there to help as the city makes some of its decisions.

"We will work closely with them to align those districts with precinct and legislative boundary lines that we have set up, that will just make it easier for everybody,” said Ricky Hatch, Weber County Clerk Auditor.

People are looking forward to how this move shapes the future of Ogden Valley. "Whether you agree with it or not, it’s the process at work. Their voices have been heard and they made their choice and now they're a new entity. And that’s been really exciting to watch,” said Hatch.