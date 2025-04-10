Watch Now
Rollover leaves one dead along Interstate 70 in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — One person is dead after crashing and rolling their vehicle on Interstate 70. No other people or vehicles were involved in the incident.

At 6:50 p.m., it was reported that a car had crashed along I-70 at milemark 45.3. Responders had found a vehicle that crashed and rolled over with a single occupant ejected from the vehicle.

Investigators believe that no other people or vehicles were involved in the incident at this time, though the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

