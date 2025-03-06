Watch Now
Rollover leaves one dead, another in critical condition in Tooele
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person is dead and another in critical condition after their truck rolled off Interstate 80 into a marshy area in Tooele Wednesday evening. The cause is under investigation.

At 6:08 p.m., investigators believe a grey Ford F-250 was traveling eastbound on I-80 near Mile Marker 95 during the rain when the roadways were wet. It was at this time the vehicle began to fishtail for unknown reasons before leaving the right shoulder and rolling into a marshy area.

The driver, a male, was pronounced deceased on scene while the female passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

