Rooftop beacon to offer unique air quality forecast for Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Fairly soon, those living near downtown Salt Lake City need only to look toward the skyline to get a real-time air quality forecast.

By taking advantage of up-to-the-minute data that notices immediate changes in air quality, LED lights atop Astra Tower, Utah's tallest building, will change color to give residents a unique forecast of what to expect when outside.

Similar to the FOX 13 News AirView monitor, the rooftop LED colors will correspond to the current air quality:

  • ORANGE: Unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups.
  • RED, PURPLE, or MAROON - Unhealthy and hazardous air quality levels, encourages all people to stay inside.

The forecasting tool which is set to debut on Feb. 20 is a partnership between the Utah Clean Air Partnership (UCAIR), Astra Tower and the Kensington Investment Company.

"Improving air quality requires all of us to act, and this lighting system is a striking visual tool that highlights the importance of our collective efforts to help clear the air,” said Lindsie Smith, executive director of UCAIR.

