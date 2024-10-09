Roosevelt City missing woman's car found in Vernal with body inside

VERNAL, Utah — The Vernal Police Department says they have found the body of an adult woman in a car registered to a missing woman from Roosevelt City.

On Monday, Kimberly Hyde was reported missing to the Roosevelt City Police Department. Investigators on Tuesday located a vehicle registered to Hyde in the Vernal Area.

According to investigators, an adult woman's body was found inside the vehicle. The body has since been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for identification and further investigation.

The manner and cause of death are under investigation. FOX 13 News has reached out to police and will update you when we learn more.