Roy neighbors describe chaos as fire spread through neighborhood

ROY, Utah — About 200 people in Roy were displaced from their homes Monday afternoon because of a fast-moving fire. It happened around 4400 South and 2675 West due to a fire that officials, from their preliminary investigation, believe started because of a train with possibly overheating brakes.

"Scary, nervous, nerve-wracking,” is how Jenny Mora described the fire burning behind her home.

Drone video shows houses, yards burning:

Drone video courtesy of Mia Montano

"There was smoke on either direction of the whole entire block billowing over like it all caught fire all at the same time,” said Joseph Gammon, who lives next door and said he was outside his home when he said he saw smoke on either side.

"It appears that a hot train went through and started random fires all along the bottom of the railroad tracks, which actually extended up into the houses,” explained North Davis Fire District Chief Mark Becraft.

He said the fire sparked multiple spot fires over a mile to a mile-and-a-half along the train tracks. It burned trees and grass around the tracks and into some backyards, too.

"We try to conserve as much water here because we understand the water situation, so our yards are very dry,” said More. “And that’s what scared me the most, a bunch of dry grass catching fire."

Officials said three homes were lost in the fire, but more homes were evacuated because of the smoke and possible damage. The American Red Cross set up a temporary shelter at the LDS church nearby. But by 10 p.m., shelter officials said most people were allowed back into their homes. Residents in 4-5 more homes, in addition to the lost ones, might be able to go back on Tuesday, but since everyone had a place to go, Red Cross said they closed the shelter. If you’d like to help them with efforts across the state, you can sign up to volunteer online HERE.

"This is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in this neighborhood, so I feel terrible that 3 families were affected by this,” Mora added.