Grass fire in Roy spreads to nearby homes, causes traffic & transit delays

ROY, Utah — A fire broke out in Roy Monday afternoon and is causing delays to traffic and FrontRunner train service in the area.

Roy Police said the fire started near 4350 South and 2675 West. They said it was a brush fire that spread to two homes, but the level of damage is not yet known.

Toni Hyde

Utah Transit Authority added that due to the fire's proximity to the Roy station, riders in both directions should expect delays of around 20-35 minutes. A bus bridge will transport passengers between Roy and Clearfield stations.

Utah Department of Transportation also announced that westbound traffic on Hinckley Drive is closed at 1900 West.

LIVE view from nearby UDOT traffic cameras:

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