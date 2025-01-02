Salt Lake City bakery busy ahead of Three Kings day

SALT LAKE CITY — It's the busiest time of year for the local bakery, Cakes by Edith. The ingredients are here, the plastic babies are waiting, and hundreds of boxes are ready to be filled with delicious Rosca de Reyes.

"The Rosca is really just a nice, sweet bread that we make," said Cakes by Edith co-owner, Alma Lopez. "The sugar paste on top is not too sweet and the fruit that we put on top is fresh candied papaya straight from Mexico."

Alma and her sister, Diana, have been making Roscas at their family's bakery, Cakes by Edith since they were kids. "Edith is my mom so she started making cakes when she was in her teen years in Mexico, when she came to the United States she continued to make cakes," Alma said.

Over the years they've earned the nickname "Kings of the Rosca." "People have trust us for many years now with the Rosca de Reyes to celebrate with their family," Diana said.

From Thursday through Monday, Cakes by Edith plans to make 1,500 of these traditional sweet breads for Three Kings Day on January 6th. "This is really Christmas for us," Alma said. "For the Latino Mexican culture this is Christmas for us, we gather around we give gifts on this day, and we honor baby Jesus as well."

Inside the Rosca De Reyes Alma says you'll find some hidden plastic babies. "If you do get baby Jesus in your slice you have to make tamales on February 2nd," Alma explained. "I would say about 50% hide the baby; they say they didn't get it, they hide it in their mouth, or they throw it away."

"My sister got it last year, she was in charge of the tamales last year, but I don't know who's going to be in charge this year," Diana joked.

The sisters are grateful they get to build on what their parents started, and they look forward to another great celebration. "I love being able to share our sweet bread with you guys and share our traditions not only the bread, but the traditions," Diana said.

If you'd like to order a Rosca, you can go in-store at Cakes by Edith Riverton or Taylorsville or order online at CakesbyEdith.com.