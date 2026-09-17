SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — One month after a water main break flooded 15 homes on Emery Street, Salt Lake City is moving toward additional emergency assistance as UDOT changes course and joins efforts to help families still unable to return home.

Neither agency has accepted responsibility for the flooding, which happened near two adjoining construction projects. An investigation into the cause remains underway.

Salt Lake City has paid for ServPro crews to remove water, damaged drywall and flooring and address potential mold inside affected homes. City departments have also removed debris and hazardous household waste from the neighborhood, while risk management representatives have worked with residents filing claims.

The city is now considering an emergency household stabilization fund intended to help affected residents with immediate needs.

WATCH | Salt Lake City considers aid as UDOT changes course after Emery Street flooding

HELP NOW, BLAME LATER

During a Tuesday work session, Salt Lake City Council members unanimously supported moving forward with a proposal to make up to $50,000 in existing city housing funds available to affected households.

The proposal still requires final council action. A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, with a vote tentatively expected Oct. 6.

Salt Lake City Public Utilities spokesperson Chloe Morroni said the city is also working with the Utah Department of Transportation to develop additional assistance for residents.

Salt Lake City Families displaced after SLC water main break seek answers about construction Suzanne Stevens

UDOT’s involvement represents a shift from its initial response to the flooding.

Tom Newman said he filed claims with both Salt Lake City and UDOT after the water main break. UDOT denied his claim in writing, saying Emery Street was not under the agency’s jurisdiction.

The agency also initially told FOX 13 that the break occurred outside its work zone and appeared unrelated to its nearby construction project.

Before UDOT representatives arrived at his home Wednesday, Newman remained skeptical.

“I feel like it’s lip service still,” Newman said. “When I see action, then I’ll be happy. Actions speak louder than words.”

KSTU

Later that day, UDOT representatives delivered $1,100 in gift cards to Newman and his partner, Willa Mae Graham. The assistance included $500 for Walmart, $500 for Smith’s and $100 for pet supplies.

Graham said she had used the family’s grocery money to rent a storage unit for belongings that had been sitting outside their damaged home.

“I didn’t know where I was going to come up with money to put food on the table for Tom and Austin and me,” Graham said. “With the money that they came through and helped with, it makes me feel good that somebody’s listening to us.”

KSTU

Newman and Graham have been living in a camper in their driveway since the break. Graham’s son, Austin, has been sleeping in a tent beside it.

UDOT representatives also discussed possible temporary housing, security fencing and an enclosed trailer for Austin. Those options were still being evaluated.

UDOT is not accepting responsibility for the flooding. Public Relations Director John Gleason said the agency and Salt Lake City can determine liability later, but residents should not have to wait for that process before receiving help.

KSTU

“This has gone on too long,” Gleason said. “We can work out who’s responsible for the flooding and the damage later. Right now, we need to put these people first.”

Gleeson said UDOT had given the go-ahead for restoration efforts to begin, but the agency has not provided a specific funding amount or explained how the restoration costs will be divided between UDOT and Salt Lake City.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall told council members that UDOT had offered to match city funding for temporary housing. UDOT has not publicly committed to a specific match.

Two construction projects were underway near the break. UDOT was overseeing a bridge project that included a new waterline beneath the Jordan River, while Salt Lake City was also completing work in the area. The break happened close to where the two projects met.

Mayor Mendenhall told council members the older main broke about 50 feet from the UDOT-funded bridge project after a new section of waterline was recharged, but said a third party investigation will determine if the work contributed to the break.

The proposed city fund, UDOT’s gift cards and the ongoing cleanup are providing relief, but they do not resolve who will pay to fully repair the homes.

For Graham, recovery will not be complete until her family can move inside again.

“The only time this is all going to be fixed is when we’re back in our homes and living our lives like we were before this happened,” she said.