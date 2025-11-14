Salt Lake City firefighter passes away following cancer battle

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. The department announced on Facebook Friday morning that Kade Martin, a firefighter with the SLCFD since 2016, had passed away following a short cancer battle.

According to the department, Martin had joined them on September 6, 2016, and spent much of his career on Truck 8 in the Ballpark neighborhood. In 2022, he and his crew received the Medal of Courage for rescuing a victim despite showing little regard for their own safety.

Following Martin's diagnosis of cancer, he began working in the Community Relations Division, managing the department's social media accounts.

"SLCFD is a close-knit community and we will continue to do the necessary and important work we do - with Kade in our hearts," the department wrote.