Salt Lake City parking scam spreads through text messages

SALT LAKE CITY — Parking in Salt Lake City can be hard enough without trying to avoid a scam looking to take your money.

Salt Lake City officials are warning the public about text messages that claim to be from the city's parking services asking for payment for an unpaid invoice.

"The public should be advised that these messages are not legitimate and lead to an unauthorized website that is a payment site unaffiliated with Salt Lake City or our service provider," the city wrote.

Those who receive the text messages should not click on the link provided or give up any payment information.

“Salt Lake City is currently working with legal entities to address the matter," said Aaron Bentley, the Chief Information Officer of Salt Lake City. "We do not believe internal City systems have been compromised; the scam appears to be similar to another one cities around the country have recently encountered.”