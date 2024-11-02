Salt Lake City Police Department announce proactive measure ahead of elections

SALT LAKE CITY — With Friday being the final day of early voting, Fox 13 stopped by the Salt Lake County Government Center where the voting process was running smoothly.

Nonetheless, several law enforcement agencies including the Salt Lake Police Department are keeping an eye on things to prevent any disruptions between now and Election Day on Tuesday.

“We’re working with our local, state and federal partners to allocate resources if needed

in-order to safely address any concerns that arise during the election week,” said Salt Lake City Police Detective, Dalton Beebe.

Detective Beebe said the department wants to keep everything close to the vest, in an effort not to reveal tactics should something out of ordinary happen regarding the election.

“Now we don’t have any specific threats or anything of that nature, but we have been training," said Beebe. "We have increased our operational readiness and we are prepared to address anything that does come up.”

In talking with local voters, they appreciate the police department being proactive, but at the same time don’t believe there will be any voting irregularities or violence related to the election.

"Here in Utah, I don’t think so, I think we’ll be fine,” said Millcreek resident Jaccson Randall.

“Honestly, I think that’s wasting our money, you know what I am saying, I don’t think that’s gonna take place in Utah.”

Salt Lake City resident Jason Lemon felt like authorities might be overreacting.

“As far as being vigilant, I don’t think it’s necessary here, it’s not necessary here, it’s a pretty calm state," he said. "People are pretty peaceful.”

Still, with the contentious political climate, the Salt Lake Police Department is taking no chances.

“You will see officers out in the community, I mean say hi to us, but we are ready to respond to anything,” said Beebe.