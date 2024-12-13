Salt Lake City police officer arrested for alleged sexual assault, placed on leave

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A Salt Lake City police officer has been booked into Utah County Jail for sexually assaulting a woman in American Fork over the weekend.

Zander Nunley, 26, was arrested Wednesday by American Fork Police Department officers on charges of Object Rape, Aggravated Assault Strangulation, Forcible Sodomy and Forcible Sexual Abuse.

Nunley has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Court documents show Nunley and the victim had met on a dating app weeks before they met to watch a "religious Christmas devotional" Sunday evening at Nunley's townhouse in American Fork.

While watching the program, the victim reported Nunley became aggressive sexually and physically, and noted being strangled to the point that it impacted her ability to breathe. The victim also reported Nunley never asked for consent at any point during the incident.

The court documents also stated the victim had visible bruising in multiple areas.

In a statement, Salt Lake City Police Department Communications Director Brent Weisberg said, "the allegations in this case are serious and conflict with our core values.”

